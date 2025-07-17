China could block sale of port terminals: Report 

The sale of global port facilities to U.S.-based investor BlackRock and Mediterranean Shipping Company by Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison could be blocked by China, unless shipping company Cosco is included, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing anonymous sources.

Hutchison said in March it planned to sell its 80% share of port terminals through subsidiary Hutchison Port Holdings at 43 ports in 23 countries for $22.8 billion.

The company is controlled by billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The prospective sale would include terminals near the Panama Canal, the waterway President Donald Trump said is a strategic priority for the United States.