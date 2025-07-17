Amid uncertainty, sliding Asia-US container rates are a sure thing

Weakening import demand and the global tariff war stoked by President Donald Trump continue to push down on container rates on critical Asia-U.S. trade lanes.

Tariffs have resurfaced as a significant influence on consumer prices and freight costs, said analyst Freightos in an update, with inflation in the U.S. ticking up by 2.7% in June as the effects of import tariffs are beginning to manifest more significantly.



Importers, who previously managed to mitigate these impacts through strategic frontloading in response to various global disruptions, including the pandemic and trade conflicts, are now facing the expiration of such buffers. Concurrently, the European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory tariffs on $84 billion worth of U.S. goods as Washington threatens 30% tariffs as of August 1. But Brussels has said it will delay those levies in hopes of striking a deal with the Trump administration.

On the cost front, the freight rates are experiencing a distinctive trend. Despite disruptions like those in the Suez Canal, the reduced demand has kept ocean rates under pressure. The typical peak season has not spared the industry, as evidenced by a 24% reduction in Asia–U.S. West Coast rates to $2,369 per forty foot equivalent unit, while Asia–U.S. East Coast prices slipped by 5% to $4,888 per FEU. Moreover, Asia–Mediterranean freight prices fell by 4% to $3,802 per FEU.

Asia–Northern Europe routes have defied this decreasing trend, with rates climbing by 4% to $3,509 per FEU as Asian manufacturers likely find new business outside the American market.