  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Hot Shots: Blizzard, dust storm, wildfire

Highlighting images in transportation, trucking and weather

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, December 17, 2021
2 minutes read
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Every Friday, FreightWaves takes a look at the past week or so in social media, highlighting images in trucking, transportation and weather. This week features a blizzard in the Sierra Nevada, a dust storm across the Plains and an Oklahoma late-season wildfire.

Sierra snow

A series of storms has slammed the Sierra Nevada this week, dumping more than 6 feet of snow in some spots, according to the National Weather Service. Not unusual for this region in December, but it creates trouble for truckers, nonetheless.

Related: Chaining up: 4 pro tips for truckers

Periodic road closures ensued as the snow piled up and high winds led to blowing snow and occasional whiteout conditions. The most recent storm faded Thursday, with another possible next week.

Dust in the wind

As snow fell and drifted in the Mountain West, powerful winds developed across the Plains midweek. Gusts peaked at 107 mph in Lamar, Colorado, and nearly hit 100 mph in parts of Nebraska. Images of dust storms and reduced visibility popped up in many places on social media.

The strong winds were so persistent in Vaught, New Mexico, that tumbleweeds blocked a Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE: UNP) tunnel, as seen in a company tweet.

Fanning the flames

As the high winds swept across the Plains, they hit the drought-stricken Oklahoma Panhandle. Brush fires in the region spread quickly out of control, burning thousands of acres, according to fire officials. One of the fires was in Guymon, where NWS records showed a peak gust of 77 mph Wednesday. The winds not only fanned flames, but emergency management officials said they destroyed a hangar at Guymon Municipal Airport (ICAO: GUY).

The high winds also forced officials to shut down highways in the Oklahoma Panhandle, including major roads in Guymon and Boise City. By Thursday morning the Guymon fire was under control, according to the local fire department. Authorities lifted evacuations and businesses returned to normal. They did not report any injuries.

Beauty shot

This week’s beauty shot features a rainbow above trucks on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, along the Front Range of the Rockies.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

How ‘killer’ summer heat stole the Christmas tree supply

Ground control: Inside story of shipping a 3-ton satellite

2021 Atlantic hurricane season 3rd most active on record

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, December 17, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.