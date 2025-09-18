House lawmakers push USPS to justify closure of contract postal units

A U.S. Postal Service plan to close dozens of contract post offices inside local retail stores has drawn fire from lawmakers, who say the embedded service stations provide vital service in smaller communities.

On Tuesday, Rep. George Whitesides, D-California, and Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia, introduced legislation that would require the Postal Service to provide reports on how the closure of contract postal units will impact residents and allow for public hearings before any closure takes place.

Contract postal units are mini post offices inside privately-owned facilities that provide postal products and services to the public at Postal Service prices, often operating as full-service locations. They are staffed by the retailer.

“In my district, the Quartz Hill post office’s contract was abruptly terminated with no transparency or rationale provided,” said Rep. Whitesides, in a news release. “This full service CPU has served our community since 1952, and my constituents deserve to know how they will be impacted by the sudden closure. My bill will increase transparency and involve the community in this process.”