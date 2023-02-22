How 1 company is leaning into small truckload

This fireside chat recap is from Wednesday, the second day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: A new way to build a resilient supply chain.

DETAILS: The last few years have been an exercise in creating a flexible supply chain. Having a sustainable and resilient supply chain is a must-have of 2023. Alex Winston, president of Expedite All and Reefer Van Network, and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell chat about the importance of resilient supply chains and some creative ways to build them.

KEY QUOTES FROM WINSTON:

“The market has changed and we don’t have as big of a problem getting goods moved. We have a bigger problem now of consumer demand and in getting goods purchased. So hopefully that turns around for everyone.”

“To the extent that there are supply chain shortages or inventory shortages or inability to get goods from point A to point B quickly, small truckload certainly helps fill that void.”





“If you usually use LTL, and you say, ‘Ugh, our inventory is gone quicker than we expected. We can’t wait a week for LTL to get more. We need to make our customers happy now.’ A lot of times you can use a small truckload and say, ‘I need it here faster than LTL can get it here. Can you get it for me at a reasonable price?’ And, of course, we can.”