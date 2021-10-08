  • ITVI.USA
  • ITVI.USA
    15,797.110
    71.560
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.892
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.400
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,787.810
    68.030
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
How do we fix the supply chain mess? — Cyberly

Advice from 2 experts

Friday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read

You’ve likely heard the reports of a record number of ships off the Port of LA waiting to be unloaded — blaming the “shortage” of drivers and warehouse workers, as well as an explosion of e-commerce orders. Blythe Brumleve looks at why the global supply chain is in such disarray with the host of Let’s Talk Supply Chain Sarah Barnes-Humphrey and the host of Navigate B2B Steve Ferreira. 

Also on this episode of Cyberly, Brumleve is breaking down Facebook’s troublesome history after a new “60 Minutes” report dropped and the platform faced global outages all within 24 hours. Find out what this means for you and your digital marketing priorities.

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live shows here.

