How do we fix the supply chain mess? — Cyberly
Advice from 2 experts
You’ve likely heard the reports of a record number of ships off the Port of LA waiting to be unloaded — blaming the “shortage” of drivers and warehouse workers, as well as an explosion of e-commerce orders. Blythe Brumleve looks at why the global supply chain is in such disarray with the host of Let’s Talk Supply Chain Sarah Barnes-Humphrey and the host of Navigate B2B Steve Ferreira.
Also on this episode of Cyberly, Brumleve is breaking down Facebook’s troublesome history after a new “60 Minutes” report dropped and the platform faced global outages all within 24 hours. Find out what this means for you and your digital marketing priorities.
