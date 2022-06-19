How much did Biden administration give states to reduce truck crashes?

The Biden administration recently announced a record $463.5 million allocated to states and U.S. territories in 2022 for Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) grants administered by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to help prevent truck crashes.

The funding level is a 52% increase from 2021 — and comes at a time when truck crashes are on the rise.

“FMCSA’s core mission is safety, and our work supports the U.S. Department of Transportation’s comprehensive National Roadway Safety Strategy working towards zero fatalities on our roadways,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Robin Hutcheson, in announcing the latest funding in early June.

“MCSAP grant funding is an important tool to help reduce large truck crashes by supporting critical safety programs in every state.”

Texas, California, and Florida were the top recipients of the funding (see chart), combining for over 20% of the money available in the program.

Funding through MCSAP — the largest of FMCSA’s grant programs — is allocated by formula rather than competitively to each state, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The money must be used to reduce the number and severity of crashes and hazardous material incidents involving commercial trucks and buses. The state’s lead agency, as designated by the governor, applies for MCSAP grants.

The table below breaks down 2022 allocations by funding level for each state:

State MCSAP funds

(millions) Texas $47.24 California $29.09 Florida $19.83 New York $18.94 Illinois $16.64 Georgia $16.32 Pennsylvania $16.26 Arizona $16.17 Ohio $14.95 North Carolina $14.12 Michigan $13.56 Indiana $10.71 New Jersey $10.65 Virginia $10.62 Missouri $10.21 Minnesota $10.07 Tennessee $10.01 Washington $9.72 Wisconsin $9.33 Alabama $9.01 Oklahoma $8.66 Colorado $7.55 South Carolina $7.54 Massachusetts $7.53 Kentucky $7.32 Iowa $7.12 Maryland $6.99 Kansas $6.56 New Mexico $6.43 Arkansas $6.40 Louisiana $6.33 Oregon $6.03 Mississippi $5.96 Nebraska $5.38 Utah $4.71 Montana $4.51 Nevada $4.12 Connecticut $4.07 North Dakota $3.86 Idaho $3.67 West Virginia $3.50 South Dakota $3.44 Wyoming $2.57 Maine $2.41 Vermont $1.99 Puerto Rico $1.98 Rhode Island $1.90 New Hampshire $1.90 Alaska $1.86 Delaware $1.76 Hawaii $1.76 District of Columbia $1.76 State total $461.17 Territories total $2.27 National total $463.44 FY2022. Source: FMCSA

