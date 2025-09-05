How OneRail’s OmniPoint transforms fulfillment

As omnichannel fulfillment continues to evolve, OneRail is positioning itself not merely as a solutions provider, with a software platform that executes deliveries. They are bridging the gap between inventory, orders, and couriers. Its OmniPoint platform integrates with IBM Sterling to give retailers and wholesalers granular, real-time visibility across the entire fulfillment process, offering a level of insight that rivals leading e-commerce operations.

Bill Catania, Founder and CEO of OneRail, describes this evolution as the next chapter in the company’s journey: moving from visibility to execution. “OneRail is an execution platform,” he says. “We connect everything, inventory, orders, and couriers, so our customers can manage fulfillment end-to-end.”

At the core of OmniPoint is its inventory visibility, which spans stores, warehouses, and deliveries in progress. As soon as an order is accepted, immediate updates to inform customers of status changes. While IBM Sterling’s suite enables OneRail to analyze an array of store inventory rates and service-level agreements to optimize both cost and on-time delivery promises.

Early adopters of the platform are seeing measurable results. One distributor, for instance, increased its on-time, in-full delivery rate from 44% to 73%. Returns also drop significantly in industries like automotive, where multiple suppliers often compete for the same order.