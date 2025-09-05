How OneRail’s OmniPoint transforms fulfillment

As omnichannel fulfillment continues to evolve, OneRail is positioning itself not merely as a solutions provider, with a software platform that executes deliveries. They are bridging the gap between inventory, orders, and couriers. Its OmniPoint platform integrates with IBM Sterling to give retailers and wholesalers granular, real-time visibility across the entire fulfillment process, offering a level of insight that rivals leading e-commerce operations.
Bill Catania, Founder and CEO of OneRail, describes this evolution as the next chapter in the company’s journey: moving from visibility to execution. “OneRail is an execution platform,” he says. “We connect everything, inventory, orders, and couriers, so our customers can manage fulfillment end-to-end.”
At the core of OmniPoint is its inventory visibility, which spans stores, warehouses, and deliveries in progress. As soon as an order is accepted, immediate updates to inform customers of status changes. While IBM Sterling’s suite enables OneRail to analyze an array of store inventory rates and service-level agreements to optimize both cost and on-time delivery promises.
Early adopters of the platform are seeing measurable results. One distributor, for instance, increased its on-time, in-full delivery rate from 44% to 73%. Returns also drop significantly in industries like automotive, where multiple suppliers often compete for the same order.
By optimizing delivery assignment and leveraging a dense, AI-driven network of couriers, including partners like Uber, DoorDash, and Roadie, OneRail reduces the likelihood of returns by ensuring that the closest available driver is dispatched almost instantaneously.
Customers report substantial financial impact as well, with some seeing hundreds of thousands in increased gross margin within months and stores experiencing four times the transaction volume per customer compared with peers. Loyalty metrics also reflect these gains, with Net Promoter Scores rising to 90% within 90 days of onboarding.
OneRail’s approach is particularly effective for complex wholesale and industrial deliveries.
The platform evaluates product size and assortment, automatically assigning the appropriate courier and equipment, which is critical for customers with wide-ranging inventories like building materials or industrial parts. While exceptions occur, OneRail’s growing data science capabilities enable the platform to anticipate and manage them efficiently, giving customers visibility and control without overwhelming their operations.
Looking forward, Catania emphasizes that OmniPoint is not meant to replace existing systems of record. Rather, it sits alongside tools like IBM Sterling or a TMS to enhance fulfillment intelligence. “We add value where systems of record fall short,” he explains. “OmniPoint can manage containerized shipments, online order pickups, deliveries, and returns, all while consolidating billing into a single transaction for the customer.”
The roadmap includes moving further upstream in the order stream, with a focus on a fully end-to-end execution.
As the omnichannel fulfillment landscape grows more sophisticated, OneRail’s platform offers both visibility and execution at scale, combining AI-driven optimization with a flexible network of couriers. The result is faster, more reliable delivery that reduces costs, decreases returns, and drives revenue growth. By integrating technology, data science, and operational expertise, OneRail is changing the fulfillment experience, turning the promise of shelf-to-doorstep delivery into a tangible advantage for its customers.