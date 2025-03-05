How to Maximize Your MATS Experience as a Small Carrier/Owner-Operator

Attending the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) can be overwhelming. With over 50,000 attendees, thousands of vendors, and over a million square feet of exhibition space, it’s easy to get lost in the spectacle. If you go in without a plan, you’ll end up wandering aimlessly, snapping pictures, and walking away with a bag full of brochures but no real business impact. If you’re intentional, MATS can be one of the most productive events of your year.

I remember my first time at MATS over a decade ago—I walked the entire show, letting the sheer size and excitement consume me. Now, my approach is completely different. I go in with a focused strategy, maximizing my time and ensuring my company benefits. If you’re a small carrier or owner-operator, here’s how you can do the same.

Before you even step foot in the convention center, ask yourself: What do I want to achieve at MATS? Are you looking to make your fleet more efficient? Seeking better fuel solutions? Exploring compliance software? Networking with brokers or factoring companies? Identify your top three priorities and let those guide your experience.

For example, if fuel efficiency is your focus, you should target exhibitors that offer fuel management technology, alternative fuel solutions, and aerodynamic enhancements. If you want to improve compliance, visit booths featuring ELD providers, safety equipment, and regulatory consultants. This isn’t a field trip—it’s an investment in your business, and every move you make should support that investment.

2. Download the Exhibitor List and Plan Your Visits First

MATS provides an exhibitor list ahead of time—download it. Identify the vendors that align with your objectives and map out a plan to visit them first. The show floor is massive, and if you just wander around, you’ll waste valuable time. Prioritize key exhibitors, have a list of questions ready, and make real business connections.

3. Be Strategic with Your Time

Trying to see everything at MATS is a rookie mistake. I don’t try to walk the entire show anymore, and neither should you. I go straight to the exhibitors that align with my business goals, have productive conversations, and if I have extra time, then I might explore. You should do the same.

For example, if you’re a fleet owner considering expanding into dedicated freight lanes, schedule time with brokers, shipper representatives, and technology providers that specialize in lane optimization. If you’re thinking about adding trucks, visit financing and leasing exhibitors. This keeps you focused and ensures you leave with actionable takeaways rather than just sore feet.





4. Plan for the Scale of the Event

MATS is over a million square feet—trust me, it’s easy to get lost in the different wings. Make sure you know where your key exhibitors are located and plan your route accordingly. Trying to bounce back and forth across the entire venue is a time-waster. Stay organized and move efficiently.

Consider using the MATS app if available or even printing out a map and marking your must-visit booths. Think about what you need to accomplish first and structure your day around that. For example, hit up technology vendors in the morning, financing companies in the afternoon, and spend any leftover time checking out new industry innovations.

5. Attend MATS Pro Talks—but Be Strategic

MATS offers Pro Talks, a series of educational sessions featuring industry experts discussing the latest trends, best practices, and strategies for small carriers and owner-operators. These sessions can be extremely valuable, but again, be strategic about which ones you attend.

If you’re focused on reducing operational costs, look for talks on fuel efficiency, maintenance strategies, or negotiating better rates. If growing your business is your goal, attend discussions on shipper relationships, government contracting, or carrier compliance. Don’t just attend a session because it sounds interesting—make sure it directly benefits your business objectives.

A good strategy is to review the Pro Talks schedule in advance, highlight the sessions that align with your goals, and plan them into your day without sacrificing time on the show floor visiting key exhibitors. You want to balance learning with making direct industry connections.

6. Get the ‘Ohhs and Ahhs’ Out of the Way on Thursday

If it’s your first time at MATS, you will be overwhelmed. The lights, the displays, the custom rigs—it’s a lot to take in. That’s why I recommend using Thursday as your day to soak it all in. Walk the floor, take your pictures, and let yourself enjoy the spectacle. But come Friday and Saturday, it’s all business. Get focused, have meetings, and execute your plan.

For example, if you’ve never seen a decked-out, show-ready Peterbilt in person, go ahead and check it out on Thursday. If you’re curious about the latest truck interior upgrades or sleeper cabs, browse those areas early. But when business time comes, don’t get sidetracked by shiny objects.

7. Bring Comfortable Shoes and Plan for Long Days

This isn’t a quick trip to the grocery store—it’s a massive event with miles of walking. Wear comfortable shoes. Your feet will thank you. Also, plan to leave your hotel early. Traffic around the convention center is no joke, and if you’re using Uber, be patient. Drivers sometimes struggle to find pickup spots in the chaos.





For instance, if your hotel is 15 minutes away under normal conditions, expect it to take 30-40 minutes during peak MATS hours. Plan ahead, and if you have meetings or appointments with exhibitors, account for the extra travel time so you’re not rushing.

8. Don’t Go Just to Be Entertained—Be Intentional

Too many people attend MATS just to walk around, take pictures, and grab free swag. That’s a wasted opportunity. You’re the CEO of your company—treat this event as a business development opportunity. Every conversation should have a purpose. Every vendor visit should serve your business goals.

For example, instead of just collecting brochures, ask real questions: “How can your product improve my bottom line?” “What kind of return on investment have other small carriers seen using your service?” “What’s the biggest challenge your customers face, and how do you solve it?” Treat MATS like a business meeting, not a sightseeing trip.

9. Network with Purpose

MATS isn’t just about the exhibitors—it’s about the people. You’ll be surrounded by industry leaders, successful fleet owners, and service providers. Have meaningful conversations, exchange contacts, and follow up afterward. Relationships built at MATS can open doors long after the show ends.

For instance, if you meet a shipper looking for capacity, exchange information and follow up with an email the next week. If you meet a factoring company representative, discuss what kind of rates and services they offer that could be better than your current setup. Every handshake should have a purpose.

Final Thoughts

MATS is the largest trucking show in the world. If you leverage it correctly, it can be a game-changer for your business. Go in with a plan, stay focused, and be intentional. Whether you’re looking to optimize your fleet, build partnerships, or explore new technologies, MATS is your opportunity to gain a competitive edge.

And don’t forget—make Booth #38248, FreightWaves Playbook, a priority stop to gain exclusive insights that can take your business to the next level.

Don’t just attend—maximize it.