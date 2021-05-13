  • ITVI.USA
How truckers can monetize their content — Cyberly

Being a social media star on the road

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, May 13, 2021
Blythe Brumleve thinks truckers easily have the best social media game in the industry. On this episode of Cyberly, she explains how they can best protect themselves and the content they create from being exploited.

Brumleve is joined by Wayne Cragg giving his perspective on past deals gone wrong and how other drivers can protect and possibly profit from the content they create for the masses. 

Also on the show is Meshach Weber of Loadsure, who has been a pioneer in FreightTech marketing. Weber is breaking down where most companies get it wrong (and who gets it right) with their marketing.

Brumleve also covers what Google My Business is and why it is getting a HUGE upgrade that all businesses need to be aware of. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

