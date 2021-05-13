How truckers can monetize their content — Cyberly

Blythe Brumleve thinks truckers easily have the best social media game in the industry. On this episode of Cyberly, she explains how they can best protect themselves and the content they create from being exploited.

Brumleve is joined by Wayne Cragg giving his perspective on past deals gone wrong and how other drivers can protect and possibly profit from the content they create for the masses.

Also on the show is Meshach Weber of Loadsure, who has been a pioneer in FreightTech marketing. Weber is breaking down where most companies get it wrong (and who gets it right) with their marketing.

Brumleve also covers what Google My Business is and why it is getting a HUGE upgrade that all businesses need to be aware of.



