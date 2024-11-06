Hurricane Rafael could hit US later this week, but impacts unclear

Hurricane Rafael is expected to take aim at the United States after making landfall in Cuba, but the storm’s possible intensity and damage to the U.S. coast remain unclear.

Category 2 Rafael is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall in Cuba on Wednesday but is expected to weaken as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

Rafael currently has maximum sustained winds of about 100 mph.

The Florida Keys could see 1 to 3 inches of rain and tornadoes Wednesday, the center said. AccuWeather forecasters say the Florida Keys could see 60 mph winds and 2 to 3 feet of storm surge.



