Hydrogen needs a supply chain to be a part of an energy transition

S&P’s Ghandi discusses where the supply chain in hydrogen stands today and where it might be headed

Dr. Abbas Ghandi talks about the hydrogen supply chain at the FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week.

This fireside chat recap is from Thursday, the  third day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Developing a working hydrogen supply chain

DETAILS: Given that hydrogen’s commercial uses are limited, just finding ways to commercially produce hydrogen won’t be enough. There will need to be a supply chain developed to get it to market. In this fireside chat, senior program director Dr. Abbas Ghandi of S&P Global Commodity Insights gives an overview of the state of that supply chain now, and where it might be headed in the future. 

KEY QUOTES FROM GHANDI:

“The year 2022 was an active period in hydrogen mostly because of two policies. One was the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Both have interesting support for hydrogen and the new hydrogen generation coming on line.”


“The IRA is going to impact hydrogen several different ways but the most important part is a production tax credit.“

“The act also has left it to the market to decide which production pathway is best. Steam methane reforming using natural gas is currently the cheapest way of producing hydrogen.”

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.