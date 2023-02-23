Hydrogen needs a supply chain to be a part of an energy transition

This fireside chat recap is from Thursday, the third day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Developing a working hydrogen supply chain

DETAILS: Given that hydrogen’s commercial uses are limited, just finding ways to commercially produce hydrogen won’t be enough. There will need to be a supply chain developed to get it to market. In this fireside chat, senior program director Dr. Abbas Ghandi of S&P Global Commodity Insights gives an overview of the state of that supply chain now, and where it might be headed in the future.

KEY QUOTES FROM GHANDI:

“The year 2022 was an active period in hydrogen mostly because of two policies. One was the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Both have interesting support for hydrogen and the new hydrogen generation coming on line.”





“The IRA is going to impact hydrogen several different ways but the most important part is a production tax credit.“

“The act also has left it to the market to decide which production pathway is best. Steam methane reforming using natural gas is currently the cheapest way of producing hydrogen.”