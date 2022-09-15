Idaho-based carrier sells to Austrian forwarder Berger Logistik

Idaho-based carrier Super T Transport Inc. announced that it has been acquired by Austrian transportation and logistics provider Berger Logistik.

Super T said it has sold its shares to the international outfit, which is partly owned by Red Bull. Under the new partnership, Berger Logistik will use Super T to transport products for its energy-drink producing parent.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Super T operates throughout the Western U.S. with a fleet of 216 power units, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data. The 15-year-old company sees “considerable expansion” opportunities operating alongside Berger Logistik.

“We have always been growth-oriented and looking for new opportunities and infrastructure to grow our client base and services,” said Heath Treasure, Super T founder and CEO. “While this [partnership] has many benefits for our customers, the main advantage is what it allows us to offer our employees, drivers and the rest of our Super T family.”

Berger Logistik provides transportation, forwarding and logistics services by rail, road, ocean and air. The 60-year-old company boasts more than 300 employees operating out of four locations in central Europe.

“We are honored to join forces with Berger Logistik and are looking forward to a successful and beneficial partnership for both companies,” Treasure said. “We could not be more ready for this next venture, and Berger Logistik’s/Red Bull ownership group makes it that much more exciting.”

