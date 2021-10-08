  • ITVI.USA
    15,797.110
    71.560
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.892
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.400
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,787.810
    68.030
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,797.110
    71.560
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.892
    0.017
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.400
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,787.810
    68.030
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.030
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.090
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    0.020
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.640
    0.070
    2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.070
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.170
    0.040
    1%
  • WAIT.USA
    135.000
    8.000
    6.3%
FreightWaves TVNet Zero CarbonNews

If you didn’t know, now you do — Net-Zero Carbon

Spelling out sustainability

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read

With 35% of trucks on the road driving empty, 87 million metric tons of carbon emissions waste are produced annually. Leveraging machine learning and automation, Convoy is efficiently connecting shippers with carriers while reducing carbon emissions. Learn how Convoy’s technology can help your business run efficiently and build toward a #NoEmptyMiles future at convoy.com/sustainability

In learning about a new industry, like sustainability in freight, you can get lost Googling meanings behind all the acronyms just to get a baseline understanding. 

On this episode of Net-Zero Carbon, Danny Gomez, FreightWaves’ managing director of financial and emerging markets, sits with resident sustainability expert Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence, to shed light on what “sustainability” means, all the acronyms that get thrown around when talking the talk, and why all this is relevant for firms that use or provide transportation services.

They break down the language you need to know in order to successfully discuss (or just understand) sustainable choices.

You can find more episodes of Net-Zero Carbon and recaps for all our live shows here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.