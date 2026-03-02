Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperAutonomous VehiclesLogisticsNewsTechnology

IKEA deploys mini robot trucks in China for in-store fulfillment

Hefei model could be expanded to other locations

Eric Kulisch
·
An autonomous delivery van made by Neolix arrives at an IKEA China store with an order fulfilled by the local warehouse. (Photo: IKEA)

IKEA’s China subsidiary has begun using self-driving vehicles in Hefei to ferry products from the nearby warehouse to the store for customers to pick up orders and to restock shelves, the retailer said in a news release on Monday.

The permanent addition of the electric vehicles followed a successful pilot program during which average customer waiting times were reduced by two-thirds, improving the customer experience and worker efficiency.

IKEA is deploying two automated mini-trucks made by Neolix, a company spokesman said via email. The Swedish retailer said it worked with the manufacturer to test the robot vehicles, which successfully covered 47,000 miles.

Customers saw average wait times for store pick-up reduced from six hours to just two, while IKEA reduced transportation costs by more than 50%. The company said it is evaluating which markets would benefit from the same delivery model. Future deployments would also depend on favor regulations and infrastructure for autonomous vehicles. In China, IKEA is also testing autonomous deliveries to customer residences.

“Autonomous delivery is no longer just a concept. At IKEA we are deploying it in daily operations in China, together with partners. The value is practical: smoother deliveries, better use of time, and a more efficient last mile,” said Susanne Waidzunas, global supply manager, Inter IKEA Group.

The electric vehicle measures 11.5 feet long and nearly 4.3 feet wide. It can handle all driving tasks without human intervention within specific conditions or areas, such as cities with approved road access rights and mapped roads. A human operator closely monitors the vehicle from a central location.

If the vehicle encounters an issue on the road during its journey, the operator can take control and manually guide it around any obstacles.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

IKEA acquires US logistics tech platform to improve home delivery

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com