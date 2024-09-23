ILA contract negotiations: US supply chains brace for disruption

By Bart De Muynck

As the Sept. 30 deadline for the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) contract renewal passed, negotiations have reached a standstill, leaving the specter of a potential strike hanging over U.S. supply chains. With little progress made in bridging the gap between union demands and the position of the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), a work stoppage appears increasingly likely. This has already started impacting U.S. supply chains both in manufacturing and retail.

The ILA agreement affects ports along the entire East Coast and Gulf Coast of the United States. These ports span from Maine all the way down to Texas, including major hubs such as Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charleston, Savannah, Miami, New Orleans, Houston and several more.

The repercussions of such a strike would be significant. The ILA represents 65,000 dockworkers at ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast, responsible for handling approximately 43% of U.S. imports. A disruption in operations at these ports would ripple through the entire supply chain, affecting businesses across various sectors. Retailers, manufacturers and consumers could all feel the impact of delayed shipments, increased costs and potential shortages of essential goods.

Several key issues remain unresolved in the negotiations. The ILA is seeking wage increases, improved benefits and job security protections. However, the primary point of contention centers on automation and its potential impact on dockworker jobs. The union is staunchly opposed to any further automation of port operations, fearing it could lead to significant job losses. On the other hand, the USMX argues that automation is necessary to increase efficiency and competitiveness in the face of growing global trade. I would further argue that automation is needed to keep pace with ports around the world, including innovations in ports such as the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

The potential strike has raised alarms among supply chain experts, who warn of a “catastrophic effect” on U.S. commerce. The ports affected by the ILA contract handle a vast array of goods, from consumer electronics and apparel to industrial machinery and raw materials. A disruption in operations would lead to delays in shipments, causing inventory shortages and impacting production schedules for businesses that rely on these goods.

With peak season fast approaching, this could be catastrophic for retailers counting on a strong peak season, during which they make a substantial part of their revenues. Retailers are particularly vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, especially during the crucial holiday season. A strike could lead to empty shelves, frustrated customers and lost sales. Manufacturers, meanwhile, could face difficulties procuring the necessary components and raw materials for their products, leading to production delays and increased costs.





The impact would also extend to consumers, who could see price increases for a wide range of goods. The increased costs associated with supply chain disruptions would likely be passed on to consumers, adding to inflationary pressures already facing the economy. Moreover, certain goods could become scarce, leading to inconvenience and frustration for consumers.

Businesses are already taking steps to mitigate the potential impact of a strike. Some are diversifying their supply chains, seeking alternative ports or transportation methods. Others are increasing their inventory levels to ensure they have sufficient stock in case of disruptions. However, these measures can be costly and may not be feasible for all businesses. The federal government is also monitoring the situation closely. While it has limited power to intervene in labor disputes, it can use its influence to encourage the parties to return to the negotiating table. A prolonged strike could prompt calls for federal mediation or even emergency legislation to prevent further disruption of the economy.

Visibility, risk management and modeling solutions become key technologies to predict and anticipate any disruptions caused by these strikes and provide better insights into inventories as well as create alternative sourcing points or rerouting of products to ports not affected by the strikes. We have seen increased volumes going to West Coast ports to offset some of the risk of these strikes as well as because of the Red Sea conflict.

As the deadline approaches, the urgency to reach a resolution intensifies. Both the ILA and USMX have a responsibility to engage in good-faith negotiations and find common ground. The stakes are high, not only for the workers and businesses directly involved but for the entire U.S. economy. A successful resolution to the contract dispute would avert a potentially devastating strike and ensure the continued smooth functioning of the nation’s supply chains. Failure to reach an agreement, on the other hand, could have far-reaching consequences for businesses, consumers and the overall economic outlook. The coming days will be critical in determining the fate of the negotiations and the stability of U.S. supply chains.

Bart De Muynck is an industry thought leader with over 30 years of supply chain and logistics experience. He has worked for major international companies, including EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo, as well as several tech companies. He also spent eight years as a vice president of research at Gartner and, most recently, served as chief industry officer at project44. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.