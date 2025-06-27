In rare jump, New York-New Jersey leads US port volumes

The Port of New York and New Jersey, a perennial third place finisher among American container gateways, jumped to number one in May.

The East Coast port handled 774,698 twenty foot equivalent units in May, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. That was off 2% from the same month a year ago, but 20% better than pre-pandemic May 2019.

The port cited difficult year-ago comparisons swollen by diverted traffic following the collapse of the Key Bridge that forced the closure of the Port of Baltimore.

From January through May, the port handled 3,729,611 TEUs, up 6.5% y/y, and 22.6% ahead of 2019.