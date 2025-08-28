Incorta feeds your AI models directly from your ERP

Incorta stands out as a leader in supply chain innovation, earning it FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award. This accolade is a testament to Incorta’s transformative approach, tackling one of the most persistent yet often overlooked challenges in the AI-driven supply chain: the rapid and accurate delivery of operational data to AI systems.

In today’s fast-paced supply chain landscape, the need for timely, accurate data is more critical than ever. Traditionally, organizations have grappled with fragmented ERP systems, which made accessing fresh, detailed insights cumbersome and slow. Many supply chain teams find themselves dealing with data that’s outdated before they even have a chance to leverage it, rendering AI applications less effective. Incorta recognized this bottleneck and set out to revolutionize the way data flows through supply chains.

At the heart of Incorta’s solution lies their patented Direct Data Mapping™ technology. This innovation allows direct access to source-fidelity ERP data in near real-time, bypassing traditional, time-consuming ETL processes. Instead of months of preparation, data is made available for AI training and operations in days. This groundbreaking method ensures that detailed, analytics-ready information is consistently at the fingertips of decision-makers, without disrupting existing systems. By seamlessly integrating data from multiple platforms like Oracle, SAP, Workday, and Salesforce, Incorta provides a comprehensive view of operations, empowering companies to act with precision and agility.

But Incorta didn’t stop there. With their fully managed AI platform, Nexus, the company has redefined user interaction with data. Nexus offers a suite of advanced capabilities, such as auto-generating dashboards and exploring trends without needing complex coding skills. The platform enhances data accessibility through natural language queries, allowing everyone from data scientists to supply chain managers to interact with their data in a conversational manner. This democratization of data accessibility has been a game-changer, dramatically reducing the time from data acquisition to actionable insights.