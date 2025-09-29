Generational Grit: Inside the legacy of American trucking’s power family

For many, the story of American trucking is the story of the open road, the hum of engines, and the lifeblood of commerce that keeps the country moving. For one family, it’s personal, a saga spanning generations, from the earliest days of independent hauls to the rise of a modern logistics powerhouse.

In an upcoming eight-part video series, dive inside a family whose name has become synonymous with trucking in the U.S. From the pioneering days when every mile was a gamble to today’s high-tech fleet operations, this series captures the trials, triumphs, and tireless dedication that have kept the family and their business on the move for decades.

Each episode explores a unique chapter: the founder’s early struggles and victories, the second generation taking the reins, and the next generation preparing to navigate the rapidly evolving transportation landscape. Along the way, audiences will hear personal stories, witness historic milestones, and gain an intimate look at the family dynamics that shape one of the nation’s most enduring trucking legacies.

The first four episodes are available now, with the next four slated to come out over the next few weeks.