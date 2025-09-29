Generational Grit: Inside the legacy of American trucking’s power family

For many, the story of American trucking is the story of the open road, the hum of engines, and the lifeblood of commerce that keeps the country moving. For one family, it’s personal, a saga spanning generations, from the earliest days of independent hauls to the rise of a modern logistics powerhouse.
In an upcoming eight-part video series, dive inside a family whose name has become synonymous with trucking in the U.S. From the pioneering days when every mile was a gamble to today’s high-tech fleet operations, this series captures the trials, triumphs, and tireless dedication that have kept the family and their business on the move for decades.
Each episode explores a unique chapter: the founder’s early struggles and victories, the second generation taking the reins, and the next generation preparing to navigate the rapidly evolving transportation landscape. Along the way, audiences will hear personal stories, witness historic milestones, and gain an intimate look at the family dynamics that shape one of the nation’s most enduring trucking legacies.
The first four episodes are available now, with the next four slated to come out over the next few weeks.
The first episode covers the challenges of gaining ICC authority and how Clyde Fuller (Craig’s grandfather) found “gray areas” to operate during the “Wild West” before and during the heavily regulated era of the Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC)
“The trucks would run under the co-op, which was the trucking company. The co-op was basically exempt from ICC regulations. You go into almost any shipper, make them a part of that co-op, and you can haul their freight once they sign up as a member of the co-op. The co-op that my dad had was called Tennessee Georgia Shippers Co-op, based in Dalton, Georgia. And he hauled for quite a few carpet mills and pretty well all over the country at that point. And he could haul anywhere, anything, as long as it was. If they were a member of the co-op.”
The second episode highlights the aftermath of Clyde Fuller’s notorious legal battles and his ingenious, often audacious, methods for building a trucking empire in a heavily regulated era. Max Fuller (Craig’s father) shares how at just 17 years old, Max became the registered owner of Southwest Motor Freight – a “shell company” used to acquire precious ICC authority and expand the family’s reach across the country.
“My dad was one of the first to put two drivers in a truck and run them all the way to the West Coast. He was pioneering team driving before it was cool…. Trucking wasn’t just his business; it was his way of life. He found a way around every roadblock, even if it meant rewriting the rules as he went.”
The third episode dives into Clyde’s heavy gambling habits and how his trips to Las Vegas impacted the company’s finances. In addition, the family’s reaction and plans following the deregulation brought by the Motor Carrier Act of 1980.
“Once the company had excess cash, he’d [Clyde] go to Las Vegas. Just like clockwork, once the checkbook is in the black, he’s headed to Vegas. You have to keep in mind cash flow, which is a great training for me, especially later on in my career. When a bill would come in he’d write the check and put the check in the drawer till someone called for it. The checkbook was always in the red, but it wasn’t because the check was in the drawer.”
The last episode out now Max opens up about the dramatic sale of Southwest Motor Freight, his father’s company, and the shocking events that unfolded under a new, deceptive owner. And lays the foundation for not one, but two trucking powerhouses: U.S. Xpress and Covenant Transport.
“David, Pat, and I formed a leasing company named Look Out Leasing, that took on 25 trucks. During that transition period, we’d lease them back to Southwest. Do you want to know where David’s first 25 trucks came from when he started Covenant? It was Look Out Leasing.”
Whether you’re a trucking enthusiast, a logistics professional, or simply curious about the families who keep America moving, this series offers a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the heart of the industry. Eight episodes, countless miles, and a legacy that drives forward—this is the story of trucking as it’s never been told before.