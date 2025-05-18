International Roadcheck tests trucking market

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, NTI.USA

Truckload capacity tightened noticeably during the annual CVSA International Roadcheck inspection period, with tender rejection rates (OTRI) increasing by over half a percentage point in just a few days. The National Truckload Index (NTI), which tracks aggregated dry van spot rates, rose approximately 1.8% over a three-day span. While the full impact of the safety blitz on capacity will take several more days to become clear, early indicators suggest this is the most vulnerable the truckload market has been in years.

The market has not experienced sustained tightening capable of driving consistent upward pressure on transportation rates since 2022. Although there are signs that supply and demand are moving closer to equilibrium, the environment remains challenging, and carrier exits continue at elevated levels.

Roadcheck week provides a unique, short-term pulse check on market conditions. Many drivers and owner-operators opt to take time off during this period, as the risk of being placed out of service or cited for violations outweighs the revenue potential of hauling freight. A stronger reaction to the inspection period typically signals a softer, more fragile market vulnerable to disruption.



