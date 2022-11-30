Inxeption bolsters B2B marketplace with Final Mile Solar partnership

Amazon, Shopify, eBay and even Craigslist have revolutionized the shopping experience for consumers, allowing them to order and receive items without leaving the couch.

For businesses, though, commerce has largely remained ​​stuck in the past, riddled with archaic manual processes that make it tough for companies to buy from and sell to one another.

But companies like Inxeption are looking to bring B2B commerce into the present. The Cupertino, California-based firm on Wednesday announced a partnership with Final Mile Solar to bolster its Inxeption Energy marketplace, which generated more than $50 million in annualized revenue during the first half of 2022.

“Our partnership with Final Mile Solar gives our installer customers visibility into the entire solar procurement process,” said Erin Clark, president of Inxeption Energy, “and this ensures they stay on time and on budget with all their projects.”

Inxeption was founded in 2017 by a trio of serial software entrepreneurs, Farzad Dibachi, Mark Moore and Terry Garnett. Their goal? Facilitating what they’ve dubbed “i-Commerce” — short for industrial commerce — to help businesses sell, fulfill orders and get paid in one place.

To do so, the company offers an array of services powered by AI and blockchain for easy integrations, pairing that software with a fulfillment network and a payments gateway.





One of those services is a dedicated procurement system and marketplace for energy products, which is where the Final Mile Solar partnership comes in.

Inxeption will serve as the Utah-based company’s exclusive procurement partner and create an end-to-end platform that lets businesses order and purchase solar panels, complete with a rooftop delivery service so installers don’t need to worry about handling the final hundred feet.

All Inxeption customers will also receive access to Final Mile Solar’s warehousing and logistics network.

“Final Mile has proven over the past three years that installers around the nation value innovation and services that increase efficiency and decrease costs. With Inxeption’s digital infrastructure paired with Final Mile’s innovative delivery and distribution infrastructure, installers will benefit from the most robust supply chain solution in the industry,” said Nate Bendall, CEO of Final Mile Solar. “Installers desire transparency, and that’s exactly what Final Mile and Inxeption will deliver.”

Inxeption’s collaboration with Final Mile Solar adds to a growing list of partnerships with solar manufacturers and logistics providers. Earlier this month, the firm announced two more agreements, becoming the exclusive marketplace and fulfillment company for Mission Solar and agreeing to sell solar modules for Runergy.

It’s those integrations with manufacturers and suppliers that the company believes makes it the premier choice for solar panel ordering and fulfillment.

“Utilizing imported solar panels is the only way installers will be able to keep up with the ballooning growth in the solar market and help the country meet its clean energy goals,” Clark asserted earlier this month. “But when installers are looking to diversify their product mix with panels manufactured outside the U.S., they need to pay careful attention when selecting the right supplier. Inxeption Energy is a proven marketplace and fulfillment partner with a long track record of providing high-quality solar components to residential and commercial installers.”

By partnering directly with some of the largest solar companies, Inxeption has expanded visibility into just about every aspect of the sourcing and distribution process, from a company’s facility locations all the way down to its ethical practices.

The firm also touts its unique financing model, which allows installers to pay for their panels after they are paid by their customers. That flexibility, Inxeption says, helps customers generate new business because it provides better cash flow.

