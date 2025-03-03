Is a noticeable market shift around the corner?

We are seeing more blue this week than last, which indicates that over the past four days, spot rates have increased for a decent-size sample of the U.S. But does this indicate a looming change?

The freight market has been all over the place for small carriers, and right now, there’s a feeling that something’s about to give. The big question is whether this shift is going to work in your favor or just keep the squeeze on spot market rates a little longer.

Truckload demand (the need for your services as a small carrier) is still 16% lower than it was last September, but we’re also seeing some carriers tap out. That means fewer trucks on the road but not enough freight demand to make shippers and brokers start bidding up rates. At least, not yet.

If you’re running off the load board, you have to be locked in on two things:

The worst thing you can do right now is grab whatever pops up first. Instead, pull up your past 30 days of freight. Where did you get stuck? Where did you find the best reloads? If a lane burned you last month, it’s probably not better now. Adjust. Set a minimum rate per mile and stick to it. If you don’t know what you need to run profitably, the brokers sure aren’t going to tell you. The national spot rate is $2.29 a mile, but that number means nothing if your cost to operate is higher. Lock in your breakeven number and don’t move below it.

The carriers winning right now aren’t just “grinding it out.” They’re making deliberate, data-backed decisions on where they run and what they haul.



