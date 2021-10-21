Is bitcoin growing faster than truckload demand? — #WithSONAR

On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor dive into the continued elevated demand for truckload capacity and the impact peak season will have on it in Q4.

They also discuss how bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are here to stay for a while and growing more in value every day. In addition, the two look at a few specifics in the Dallas market and why that market isn’t following the general national trend.



