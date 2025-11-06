Judge rejects DOT’s immigration enforcement tie

A Rhode Island court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to leverage federal transportation funds – including billions of dollars in grants for freight projects – to coerce states to help enforce federal immigration laws.

“Had Congress wished to try to make federal transportation funding contingent on cooperation with federal civil immigration enforcement, it could certainly have attempted to do so,” wrote U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island Chief Judge John McConnell, in granting summary judgement to 20 states that had sued the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Absent any clear indication of such an attempt, the court declines to find that DOT was vested with the sweeping power it asserts in setting a condition that is so obviously unrelated to the grant programs it administers.”

The lawsuit was filed in May shortly after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was also a defendant in the lawsuit, issued a letter to recipients of all federal transportation funding reminding them that they must enforce the administration’s immigration rules or risk losing out on the money.