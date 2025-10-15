Trump DOT punishes Newsom on truck driver language rule

WASHINGTON — Highway police and motor carrier inspectors in California are out over $40 million for failing to place truck drivers that violate the Trump administration’s new English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements out of service, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear – this is valuable money that should be going to the great men and women in California law enforcement, who we support,” Duffy said in a press statement. “Gov. [Gavin] Newsom’s insistence on obstructing federal law has tied my hands,” he said, referring to the California governor.

Duffy and the Department of Transportation announced in August that California, along with New Mexico and Washington, risked losing millions of dollars in Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program (MCSAP) funding – which is distributed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration – if they failed to crack down on truck drivers who failed to show proficiency in reading and speaking English, giving the states 30 days to comply.

“I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy said on Wednesday. “California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road.”