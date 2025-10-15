Crackdown on truck driver English proficiency gains steam in Congress

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are pushing companion legislation to a House bill aimed at keeping truck drivers who are not proficient in English off the road.

Connor’s Law, introduced in the House in May and named after Connor Dzion, an 18-year old killed in Florida in 2017, was introduced last week by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and co-sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Dzion was killed by a distracted truck driver unable to read warning signs alerting to upcoming traffic.

Lawmakers often use companion bills to bolster a piece of legislation’s chances of becoming law by allowing the measure to move through the committee process in both chambers concurrently, considered a major advantage because it can save a significant amount of time.