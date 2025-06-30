June ends with third Illinois trucking company to file for bankruptcy

A third Illinois trucking company has filed for bankruptcy this month.
Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based freight hauler Elma Transport Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
The company is the third in a series of Illinois trucking businesses that have submitted bankruptcy filings to the northern district court this month. On June 9, Franklin Park-based Nortia Logistics filed for bankruptcy, followed by Dolche Truckload Corp in Palatine a week later.
Elma Transport’s filing stated the company owes $500,000 to $1 million in estimated liabilities to up to 49 creditors. The company estimates it has between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets.
Top creditors were not listed in the initial filing.
According to SAFER data, Elma Transport employs 46 drivers and operates 43 power units. The company hauls general freight, fresh produce, meat, commodities and dry bulk, refrigerated food, beverages and paper products.
Over the last two years, the company had 12 of its 22 vehicles inspected taken out of service. This equates to a 54% out of service rate, more than double the national average of 22%.
SAFER data also shows that Elma Transport had nine accidents over the last two years, three of which reported injuries.