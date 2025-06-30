June ends with third Illinois trucking company to file for bankruptcy

A third Illinois trucking company has filed for bankruptcy this month.

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based freight hauler Elma Transport Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The company is the third in a series of Illinois trucking businesses that have submitted bankruptcy filings to the northern district court this month. On June 9, Franklin Park-based Nortia Logistics filed for bankruptcy, followed by Dolche Truckload Corp in Palatine a week later.

Elma Transport’s filing stated the company owes $500,000 to $1 million in estimated liabilities to up to 49 creditors. The company estimates it has between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets.