Kalitta Air deploys 1st 777 converted freighters for dedicated customers

Kalitta Air is putting its newest fleet additions, the first-ever Boeing 777 aircraft converted from passenger to cargo configuration, to work for Israel-based cargo airline Challenge Group and long-time customer DHL Express.

Ypsilanti, Michigan-based Kalitta Air last month received the initial two of seven converted freighters under a long-term lease from AerCap after they were retrofitted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) with a large cargo door and other features that enable containers to be transported on the main deck.

Kalitta was the launch customer for the IAI converted 777 freighter. The airline currently operates four 777-300 converted freighters, with three additional aircraft scheduled to enter service before year-end, said Heath Nicholl, Kalitta’s chief operating officer, in an email.

Industry publication Cargo Facts first reported that Kalitta Air has now taken possession of its fifth 777-300 and expects to have all seven on order by the end of the year.