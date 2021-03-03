Kalitta Air pilots ratify four-year contract

Kalitta Air pilots on Tuesday ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, which the Air Line Pilots Association says significantly improves retirement benefits and working conditions.

The four-year labor contract covers more than 800 pilots with the Ypsilanti, Michigan-based airline. The previous contract became amendable on Dec. 20.

“After one year of negotiations amidst the pandemic and related changes to the nature of bargaining, Kalitta Air pilots now have a contract that maintains their high-level position in rates and benefits and recognizes our contributions to this company,” said Capt. Jeremy Keyes, chairman of the Kalitta Air Master Executive Council (MEC). “This agreement is the result of not only hard work, but also a readiness to cooperate during these tough times and the unmatched unity of the Kalitta Air pilot group.”

ALPA characterized the negotiations, which were conducted virtually for several months to prevent coronavirus infections, as amicable.

During the pandemic, Kalitta Air has operated numerous relief flights, evacuating stranded Americans from China and other impacted regions, and transported medical supplies and vaccines. The company participated in the U.S. government’s Project Airbridge to shuttle personal protective equipment from Asia to the U.S. at the outset of the outbreak.

