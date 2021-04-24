  • ITVI.USA
    15,485.900
    25.330
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.890
    0.150
    0.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,467.130
    25.780
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Keeping beauty clean and green — Point of Sale

Little changes make a big difference for one brand

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, April 23, 2021
0 75 1 minute read

The beauty industry is one of the biggest niches in the retail landscape, and a clean ingredient list and testing process for skin-care and makeup products have become a necessity for buyers everywhere. But what about being clean when it comes to emissions?

The beauty industry is one of the biggest niches in the retail landscape, and a clean ingredient list and testing process for skin-care and makeup products have become a necessity for buyers everywhere. But what about being clean when it comes to emissions?

On this episode of Point of Sale, Andrew Cox explores how the brand TATCHA is taking clean initiatives outside the makeup tube and into the carbon emissions reduction space.

Cox interviews two special guests, one from Flexport.org and the other from premier beauty brand TATCHA, to discuss building sustainable supply chains.

Through Flexport.org, TATCHA offsets 100% of its shipping emissions. The three discuss how it’s done, what the benefits are and how more of these partnerships can be created in the future.

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

