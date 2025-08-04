Kenco celebrates 75 years in 3PL

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Group recognized a milestone of 75 years of business with a celebration at its headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday.

According to a news release from the company, the event featured remarks from CEO Denis Reilly, co-founder Tony Pritzker and other executives.

“Only about 3% of family-owned businesses make it to their 75th anniversary,” Reilly said during the event. “It’s a powerful testament to our resilience, our values and our ability to

adapt and lead through change.”