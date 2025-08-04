Kenco celebrates 75 years in 3PL

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Group recognized a milestone of 75 years of business with a celebration at its headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday.
According to a news release from the company, the event featured remarks from CEO Denis Reilly, co-founder Tony Pritzker and other executives.
“Only about 3% of family-owned businesses make it to their 75th anniversary,” Reilly said during the event. “It’s a powerful testament to our resilience, our values and our ability to
adapt and lead through change.”
Founded as Cherokee Warehouses in 1950, the company was renamed to Kenco in 1979. Today the company’s team of over 7,500 employees at 140 locations across North America help provide integrated logistics solutions to major brands around the world.
In May, Kenco expanded into Canada with four warehouse locations after acquiring the 3PL arm of Drexel Industries.
Kenco offers distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling equipment services and customized supply chain solutions. The company serves as an economic cornerstone to its home city of Chattanooga, where 800 of its employees are located.
“Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs and redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative, connected solutions,” the release stated.