Knight-Swift sells FleetAero assets to Transtex

Knight-Swift Transportation has sold assets from its semi-trailer aerodynamic products business to Transtex.

Knight-Swift’s (NYSE: KNX) FleetAero assets were sold for an undisclosed sum. The deal was structured as an asset purchase.

“As fleets face increasing pressure to reduce operating costs and meet tightening emissions standards, aerodynamic technologies offer one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions in heavy-duty trucking,” a Monday news release said.

Transtex designs and manufactures aerodynamic flaps, fins and skirts for tractors and trailers. It also produces and sells a line of auxiliary power units. The deal bolsters Transtex’s aerodynamic technology platform of fleet-efficiency products.