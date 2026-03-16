Knight-Swift sells FleetAero assets to Transtex

Knight-Swift Transportation has sold assets from its semi-trailer aerodynamic products business to Transtex.
Knight-Swift’s (NYSE: KNX) FleetAero assets were sold for an undisclosed sum. The deal was structured as an asset purchase.
“As fleets face increasing pressure to reduce operating costs and meet tightening emissions standards, aerodynamic technologies offer one of the most immediate and cost-effective ways to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions in heavy-duty trucking,” a Monday news release said.
Transtex designs and manufactures aerodynamic flaps, fins and skirts for tractors and trailers. It also produces and sells a line of auxiliary power units. The deal bolsters Transtex’s aerodynamic technology platform of fleet-efficiency products.
“TRANSTEX has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver solutions that perform in demanding, real-world conditions,” said Dave Williams, senior vice president of equipment and governmental relations at Knight-Swift, in a news release. “We believe this long-term partnership will support continued innovation and drive measurable operational and environmental benefits across our fleet.”
The two companies also announced Monday a long-term partnership that focuses on further innovations to improve fuel efficiency for fleets.
The deal is timely as diesel fuel prices have jumped 28% ($1.05 per gallon) over the past two weeks, following the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict.
“This acquisition strengthens our position as a leading fleet-efficiency partner,” said Mathieu Desjardins, president of Transtex. “Partnering with Knight-Swift, an organization recognized for operational excellence and scale, allows us to accelerate innovation, validate technologies in real-world environments, and deliver measurable economic and environmental value to fleets.”