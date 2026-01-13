Koch bolsters retail fulfillment network in SOS deal

Transportation and logistics provider Koch Companies announced it has added to its warehousing and retail fulfillment network with the acquisition of Store Opening Solutions (SOS).

Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based SOS provides retail inventory consolidation. It had been owned by Marmon Holdings, a global industrial conglomerate that is part of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B).

“Bringing SOS into the Koch Companies family represents a meaningful step in our long-term strategy to strengthen and expand our logistics, fulfillment, and trucking capabilities,” said Koch CEO Jeff Koch in a news release. “By investing in the people, infrastructure, and services that define both SOS and Koch, we’re positioning the business and our customers for long-term success.”