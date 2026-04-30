Kodiak AI and Bosch begin hardware deliveries for autonomous trucks

Kodiak AI said Thursday that Bosch has begun delivering critical hardware for its autonomous trucks. The move comes just four months after the companies announced their partnership in January.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company is now testing camera samples from Bosch. It has also completed early prototype integrations into its SensorPods. Those are the proprietary modules that house the company’s autonomous driving sensors. Kodiak is further evaluating vehicle actuation components from the supplier.

Hardware Work Accelerates

The partnership aims to create a production-ready autonomous platform. It will also support high-volume deployment of trucks running the Kodiak Driver. Two key factors needed for commercialization and scaling ambitions.

“The quick transition to tangible engineering progress underscores the velocity behind this collaboration,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak AI. “By validating Bosch’s sensors and components, we are deep into the ‘how’ of high-volume production. Our rapid progress is proving we have the shared ability to execute on the roadmap to industrialize the Kodiak Driver at scale.”

Bosch ranks as the world’s largest automotive supplier. It brings a broad portfolio that includes automotive-grade sensors and other components. Such partnerships are critical for self-driving truck companies that need reliable hardware at commercial scale. “Our progress highlights our readiness to move from strategic alignment to industrial execution as we work to bring scaled autonomous trucking to fruition,” said Peter Tadros, regional president of Power Solutions at Bosch North America. “This cooperation has accelerated and deepened our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and helped us forge a path for scaling redundant autonomous driving technology for the entire ecosystem.” Kodiak’s SensorPods now feature prototype sensor integrations developed with Bosch components. The platform combines specialized hardware, firmware and software interfaces needed to run the Kodiak Driver on trucks. The system can be installed on the assembly line or through an upfitter. Public Markets and Permian Operations Kodiak went public in September through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Ares Acquisition Corp. II. The combined company was valued at about $2.5 billion. Kodiak currently operates a fleet of autonomous trucks in the Permian Basin under an agreement with Atlas Energy Solutions. Kodiak’s SensorPod technology with Bosch hardware samples will be on display May 3-6 at the ACT Expo in Las Vegas.