LA port terminal getting $52 million for on-dock rail

The U.S. container port arms race is moving by rail.

The Los Angeles Harbor Commission on Thursday said it has approved a lease amendment that finalizes plans for $52 million to improve the on-dock rail capacity at the Port of Los Angeles Pier 300.

Pier 300, the second-largest terminal at Los Angeles, is owned by CMA CGM Group of Marseille and operated by subsidiary Fenix Marine Services (FMS). Construction is expected to begin in 2025, the port said in a release, and will add five loading/unloading tracks in the intermodal yard.

“This project enhances cargo capacity and efficiency while improving the sustainability of port operations,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard in the announcement. “It’s yet another step forward toward both our productivity and clean air goals.”



