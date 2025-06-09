Labor group issues warning about largely unregulated ‘dark fleet’

WASHINGTON — A group representing maritime shipping labor is warning regulators about rising economic and safety risks caused by foreign flags-of-convenience (FOC) ship registries.

Responding to an informal investigation launched in April by the Federal Maritime Commission, the Seafarers International Union (SIU) told the FMC that FOC registries – those that register and flag vessels with significantly less regulatory oversight than other registries – are enabling the expansion of the so-called “dark fleet,” a network of vessels operating outside virtually all regulatory oversight.

“These ships routinely evade sanctions, safety protocols, and environmental regulations by exploiting permissive flag states and obscured ownership structures,” stated SIU President David Heindel in comments filed with the FMC. He cited analyses from Lloyds List and others that show the dark fleet now comprising 600 to 1,000 vessels.

“We commend the FMC for taking this essential step toward exposing and addressing systemic abuses in vessel flagging – and urge the broader maritime community and international regulators to take coordinated action to restore integrity to global shipping.”



