FMC investigating Spain’s alleged blocking of US ships

WASHINGTON — The Federal Maritime Commission has launched an investigation into allegations that Spain has been denying certain U.S-flagged vessels entry to its ports. Separately, Spanish authorities say a Danish-flagged ship was denied entry because it was carrying military weapons to Israel.

The FMC was informed Nov. 19 that Spain had denied entry to at least three vessels, including some that are participants in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s (MarAd) Maritime Security Program (MSP), the agency stated in a notice posted Thursday.

The MSP gives a financial stipend to U.S.-flagged commercial vessels in exchange for providing military sealift to the federal government. There are currently 60 vessels participating in the program, according to MarAd, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

FMC is investigating reports that two MSP container ships, the Maersk Denver and the Maersk Seletar, operated by U.S.-based Maersk Line Ltd., were denied docking privileges in early November.



