US to take on possible fraud in foreign-flag registries

WASHINGTON — The Federal Maritime Commission is opening an informal investigation into whether so-called foreign “flags of convenience” are unfairly competing against the United States in the international container trades.

In a notice published Wednesday, the FMC said it is concerned about conditions created by the “wide and uneven” range of foreign vessel flagging regulations and practices, versus those of foreign countries that uphold high standards in their registries.

Some countries “have engaged in a ‘race to the bottom’ – a situation where countries compete by lowering standards and easing compliance requirements to gain a potential competitive edge,” according to the FMC.

By offering to register and flag vessels with little or no oversight or regulation – ship registries that are widely referred to within the industry as “flags of convenience” – countries can compete against each other to profit from registry fees while minimizing expenses associated with vessel inspections and ensuring compliance with maintenance and safety requirements, the agency stated.

“In doing so, these nations compete to lower the cost of registering and flagging vessels beyond a point where they can ensure the efficiency, reliability, and safety of the vessels used in the ocean shipping supply chain. The use of these flags of convenience endangers the ocean shipping supply chain.”