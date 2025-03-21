Regulator vows to back US exporters fearful about Trump’s shipping fees

WASHINGTON — Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola told port executives that a priority under his tenure would be assisting U.S. exporters, but that didn’t quell concerns about the effect that million-dollar port fees planned against Chinese vessel operators would have on American ports.

“Exports, particularly energy and agriculture, could be priced out and make competitors from other nations more affordable for our customers abroad,” an attendee told Sola at a legislative conference sponsored by the American Association of Port Authorities in Washington this week, after Sola gave a keynote speech.

FMC Chairman Louis Sola. Credit: FMC

“From your perspective, and the new administration’s perspective, do you think there’s a willingness to alter what has been proposed to take into account what would be the effects on exports, particularly since American exports seem to be a priority?”

Sola – who emphasized he was speaking on his own behalf and not for the FMC or the Trump administration – responded that the U.S. trade representative (USTR), which is proposing the fees following an investigation into China’s shipping practices, is “very well aware” of how the fines could impact American exporters.



