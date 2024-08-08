June sets record for China-US containers

Container traffic from China to North America set a monthly record in June as shippers looked to get ahead of supply chain disruptions closer to the holiday retail season.

An eastbound total of 1.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units made June the eighth-highest month ever, behind only the all-time volumes seen amid the COVID-19 bottlenecks of late 2020 and 2021.

Attacks on the Mideast’s Red Sea shipping route by Houthi rebels based in northwestern Yemen continue to cause global supply chain disruptions. Vessel operators are taking longer routes around Africa, snarling China port traffic and pushing up rates.

“Conflict in the Red Sea has brought a major shift in the traditional seasonality of ocean supply chains, with concerned shippers rushing to import as many goods as they can earlier in the year,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst of Oslo-based Xeneta, which tracks shipping data.“Shippers assessed the impact of the Red Sea conflict on ocean supply chains and are not prepared to take the risk of repeating the chaos of the pandemic years, meaning we have seen record-breaking volumes on major fronthaul trades out of China ahead of the traditional peak season in Q3.”



