Large union, U.S. Postal Service finalize 3-year contract

The American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 190,000 clerks, mechanics, vehicle drivers, custodians and administrative personnel, has ratified a new three-year labor contract with the U.S. Postal Service that will run through Sept. 20, 2027.

The deal covers annual general wage increases, full semi-annual cost-of-living adjustments, recruitment and retention, work rule changes, the first differential increase for night work in 30 years, and use of postal support employees to provide the agency operational flexibility.

The contract was approved last week by 95% of members who voted, but turnout was low with only about 36,000 members participating, according to APWU figures. A letter carrier, who spoke on condition of anonymity and is represented by a different union, said voter apathy is increasingly common with some workers believing their vote doesn’t count or disillusioned with their leadership.

“This contract, with no givebacks or concessions, provides a strong foundation for us to build on in the years to come,” said APWU President Mark Dimondstein in a news release. “At a time when government workers are facing layoffs and attacks on their union rights, this contract will protect postal workers through the turbulent years ahead.” Dimonstein signed the final contract on Friday.

The union, which is affiliated with the AFL-CIO, said the contract protects previous gains, including protections against layoffs, regular step increases and an automatic conversion for temporary workers to permanent status after two years.

Groups that want to keep down Postal Service costs, such as bulk mailers and small-government advocates, sometimes point to APWU jobs as a savings opportunity because clerks who handle bulk loads and sort mail make more money than counterparts at FedEx or UPS, where warehouse work is considered an entry-level job. Clerks, however, work in a variety of areas, including retail sales at post offices, call centers and administration.

“This agreement is fair and balanced. It addresses both parties’ bargaining objectives in a financially responsible manner, and importantly, supports our mission to modernize postal operations to better serve the needs of our customers and provide first-in-class service,” said acting postmaster general Doug Tulino, in a statement.



