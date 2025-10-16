Lawmaker seeks to decriminalize truck equipment tampering

WASHINGTON — New legislation introduced in the Senate would vacate sentences for mechanics convicted of tampering with heavy-duty truck diesel equipment.

The Diesel Truck Liberation Act, introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., would also prohibit the federal government from requiring manufacturers to install or maintain emissions control devices or onboard diagnostic systems while removing the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to enforce pollution laws related to vehicle emissions controls.

Credit: Office of Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Lummis said in a press statement that the bill was inspired by Wyoming resident Troy Lake, a diesel mechanic who was sentenced last December to a year in prison for disabling emission control systems on hundreds of heavy-duty trucks across the country.

If the bill is enacted into law, Lake would be released from prison and his conviction would be expunged.