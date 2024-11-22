Conspiracy to disable truck emission controls nets guilty plea

In exchange for a fee of up to $4,500 per truck, a New Jersey man was able to remotely reconfigure heavy-duty diesel truck engines allowing company drivers to bypass federal pollution-control regulations.

He now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Jonathan Achtemeier pled guilty in a Washington state federal court on Wednesday, admitting that between 2019 and 2022 he removed the pollution control software on hundreds of trucks from around the country.

Defeating emission controls can boost engine performance and improve fuel economy – at the expense of emitting more pollution. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that removing pollution control equipment and disabling the software results in trucks polluting at 30 to 1,200 times the level of a truck with pollution control systems. Tampering with the systems is a violation of the Clean Air Act.



