Truckers back Trump’s emissions rollback at EPA

WASHINGTON — Owner-operators are emphasizing the added costs that federal emission standards are adding to their trucking business but the Trump administration likely will need little convincing to move ahead with plans to roll them back.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced in July the plan to repeal a 2009 Obama-era “endangerment finding” along with greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards adhering to that finding in 2011, 2016, and 2024 for light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles and engines.
EPA’s proposal, which it considers to be the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history and estimates will save Americans at least $54 billion in costs annually, is getting strong support from truck drivers.
“In some cases, these dramatic cost increases can limit the environmental benefits of the regulations by forcing truckers to maintain older vehicles longer than they otherwise would or compelling truckers to purchase used vehicles,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, in comments filed with EPA.
“In 2022, owner-operators responded that their truck had traveled approximately 1.2 million miles since it was manufactured, which is more than double the mileage that was reported in 2001.
“Any emissions rule should ensure that drivers and carriers who are purchasing new equipment are getting a fair deal and will not be constantly sidelined from their profession due to costly and repeated breakdowns.”
Spencer also contends that since the Phase 3 rule was finalized in 2024, “we have yet to see any significant developments easing driver concerns regarding [battery-electric vehicles]. Manufacturers have not come up with a reliable electric or other zero-emission vehicle capable of meeting the needs of long-haul trucking operations.”
A small-business truck owner with four trucks recounted to EPA how emissions-limiting equipment caused the owner’s trucks to break down and leave drivers stranded. The owner was quoted $21,000 to repair equipment on a truck worth $30,000.
“In the last three years I’ve spent nearly $80,000 on these four trucks keeping them safe and legal and two of them have suffered emissions replacements,” the owner said in comments filed with the agency. “This is destroying the American trucker, the ones that aren’t looking to get rich, rather just subsidize their income and have a little freedom.”
Environmental groups argue costs will increase as a result of the rollback.
The Environmental Defense Fund estimates it will result in over 10 billion tons of additional climate pollution, cost consumers more than $2 trillion through 2055, “and significantly increase emissions of particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful air pollution that is responsible for premature deaths and heart and lung disease.”
Patrick Drupp, director of climate policy for the Sierra Club, told EPA that it “must follow the science, not the agenda of the corporate polluters who bought access to Trump,” in comments filed with the agency.
“If approved, rescinding the endangerment finding would deal a decisive blow to the EPA’s authority to limit deadly greenhouse gas emissions and protect our people and our planet from the worst effects of the climate crisis.”
