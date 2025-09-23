Truckers back Trump’s emissions rollback at EPA

WASHINGTON — Owner-operators are emphasizing the added costs that federal emission standards are adding to their trucking business but the Trump administration likely will need little convincing to move ahead with plans to roll them back.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced in July the plan to repeal a 2009 Obama-era “endangerment finding” along with greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards adhering to that finding in 2011, 2016, and 2024 for light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty vehicles and engines.

EPA’s proposal, which it considers to be the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history and estimates will save Americans at least $54 billion in costs annually, is getting strong support from truck drivers.

“In some cases, these dramatic cost increases can limit the environmental benefits of the regulations by forcing truckers to maintain older vehicles longer than they otherwise would or compelling truckers to purchase used vehicles,” said Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, in comments filed with EPA.