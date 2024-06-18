OOIDA sues EPA over zero-carbon regulation

WASHINGTON — Small-business truck owners have sued the Biden administration over its new zero-emissions heavy-duty vehicle standards, claiming the cost to comply would put them out of business.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association joined with the American Petroleum Institute (API) in a petition filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit challenging a final rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in April

API and OOIDA, along with the National Corn Growers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation, are asking the court to vacate EPA’s rule because it “exceeds the agency’s statutory authority and is otherwise arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with law,” according to the petition.

“Small business truckers make up 96% of trucking and could be regulated out of existence if the EPA’s unworkable heavy-duty rule comes into effect,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer, commenting on the court challenge.



