Lawsuit settled in 2019 Golden Ray sinking off Georgia coast

A federal lawsuit filed in 2022 over the sinking of the Golden Ray cargo ship, which was carrying some $142 million worth of cargo when it capsized off the coast of Georgia, has been settled.

The Marshall Islands-flagged roll-on/roll-off vehicle carrier sank on Sept. 8, 2019, after leaving the Port of Brunswick on its way to Baltimore. It was carrying nearly 4,200 vehicles. Local shrimpers, crabbers and business owners sued the owners and operators of the vessel, but the suit was dismissed Monday after those involved agreed to settle.

The details of the settlement weren’t publicly available.

