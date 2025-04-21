Layoffs hit up to 350 more workers at Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia

Volvo Trucks North America plans to lay off up to another 350 workers from a Virginia plant as part of job cuts affecting up to 980 employees across the country since the beginning of the year.

Employees at the New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, were notified of the workforce reduction on Thursday, and their last day at the facility will be June 27, Volvo spokesperson Janie Coley said.

“Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs,” Coley said in a statement to The Patriot News. “In the case of [New River Valley], this is unfortunately a second wave of layoffs. You might recall that we announced a layoff of 250-350 in February; this ended up being about 180 people, due to attrition. So we currently expect that the total impact at [New River Valley] will unfortunately be about 430 to 530 people.”

Volvo recently announced it was laying off 250 to 350 people at its Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations in Macungie, Pennsylvania, and 50 to 100 people at its Volvo Group Powertrain Operations plant in Hagerstown, Maryland.



