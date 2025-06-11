Legislation could help speed air cargo shipments

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in the House and Senate could help speed air cargo shipments through the supply chain by using a new funding incentive for surface transportation projects.
The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act, introduced last week in the House by U.S. Reps. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. and David Kustoff, R-Tenn. and in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., would use existing federal funding to create an incentive for surface transportation projects at and within five miles of a public airport.
“We’ve all been there – you’re rushing to the airport but then get stuck in traffic outside while worrying that your flight is going to take off without you,” Duckworth said in a press statement. “Airports like Chicago O’Hare and so many others are building to keep up with the growing passenger demand, but our surface transportation leading into and out of our airports needs to keep pace.”
In addition to passenger benefits, Kustoff emphasized benefits to cargo shipments as well.
“It is imperative that shipments can get in and out of Memphis quickly and effectively,” he said. “The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act is critical legislation that will ensure federal funding is used to modify surface transportation around our nation’s busiest airports.”
Cohen added that as the nation’s busiest cargo airport, Memphis International Airport “is at the confluence of river, rail and highway circuits we call ‘America’s Distribution Center’,” he said. “Updates to the ground infrastructure in Memphis and around the country through grants authorized under the Don’t Miss Your Flight Act will modernize and improve the air traveler’s experience.”
Memphis International Airport is the third busiest cargo airport in the world, behind airports in Hong Kong and Shanghai, according to the latest ranking by Airports Council International. FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), headquartered in Memphis, is the airport’s largest cargo operator, operating approximately 400 flights per day, according to the airport.
The bill’s language states that a project eligible for grant funds under the legislation is a project that:
- Connects to a public airport.
- Makes improvements on land that is on or within five miles of that public airport.
- Reduces congestion, expands capacity, provides access to under-connected areas, or rehabilitates roadway, rail, or transit infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels, and rolling stock.
