Legislation could help speed air cargo shipments

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced in the House and Senate could help speed air cargo shipments through the supply chain by using a new funding incentive for surface transportation projects.

The Don’t Miss Your Flight Act, introduced last week in the House by U.S. Reps. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn. and David Kustoff, R-Tenn. and in the Senate by U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., would use existing federal funding to create an incentive for surface transportation projects at and within five miles of a public airport.

“We’ve all been there – you’re rushing to the airport but then get stuck in traffic outside while worrying that your flight is going to take off without you,” Duckworth said in a press statement. “Airports like Chicago O’Hare and so many others are building to keep up with the growing passenger demand, but our surface transportation leading into and out of our airports needs to keep pace.”

In addition to passenger benefits, Kustoff emphasized benefits to cargo shipments as well.



