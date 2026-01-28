Legislation provides lifeline for heavy-duty truck towing

WASHINGTON — Legislation introduced on Wednesday would allow tow truck operators to transport large, disabled trucks to nearby locations instead of being required to disassemble them on the side of the road.

“As someone who ran my own company for decades, I would never want to put the lives of my workers or first responders at risk on the side of the road,” said U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, the lead sponsor of the Towing Safety Act, in a press release.

“Accidents and breakdowns on the shoulders of interstates and highways create hazardous conditions for drivers, tow truck operators, and police officers who are responding to an incident. My bill will save lives and ensure safety on our nation’s roads for all drivers by giving tow truck drivers flexibility in responding to wrecked or disabled vehicles in the case of an emergency.”

The bill addresses a regulatory gap in commercial trucking: a tractor-trailer can be legal while driving under its own power, but if it breaks down and is hooked to a wrecker, the combined unit suddenly becomes an illegal over-length load in the eyes of some state regulators. This can result in hefty fines for tow operators or forced, dangerous disconnects on the side of busy highways.