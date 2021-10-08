Lineage completes acquisition of Dutch cold storage company

After striking a deal in June, cold storage warehouse operator Lineage Logistics LLC has announced it has completed the acquisition of Netherlands-based cold storage company Kloosterboer Group. That adds 8.4 million cubic yards of capacity to Lineage’s current 74.5 million cubic yards of cold storage facilities across the globe.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With Kloosterboer’s 900 team members stretched across 11 facilities in the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada and South Africa, Lineage acquires a technology-centric operation with services including intermodal transport, container handling, customs brokerage and freight forwarding.

In addition to many of Kloosterboer’s port services, Lineage will gain the company’s juice terminal in Rotterdam. The facility processes over 350,000 tons of fruit juices and concentrates every year. Kloosterboer acquired it in 2014 to be used for import, export, storage, blending and processing of fruit juices. Kloosterboer’s two original blending facilities are in Vlissingen and Elst, Netherlands.

“We welcome the Kloosterboer team to the One Lineage family and are thrilled to unite with an organization that has a nearly 100-year history of being entrepreneurial and customer centric,” Harld Peters, senior vice president for Europe at Lineage, said on Thursday.

Five facilities of Kloosterboer have been recognized for their sustainability efforts by the world’s sustainability assessment method, Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology, commonly known as BREEAM.

Using 18,000 solar panels and four wind turbines, Kloosterboer has been able to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 4,100 households.

“We look forward to integrating their state-of-the-art facilities and diverse services so we can better serve our customers in Europe and around the world. It’s also clear that we have cultural alignment with a shared focus on leading the industry in sustainability and innovation,” said Peters.

Since announcing the acquisition of Kloosterboer Group in June, Lineage Logistics has gone on to acquire Midwest-based Hanson Logistics and its 46 million cubic feet of cold storage space, Eastern Pennsylvania’s Orefield Cold Storage and a direct-to-store distribution service, Marc Villenueve.

You may also like:

Cold Chain keynote: Lineage Logistics focused on automation, supply chain visibility

Lineage acquires Midwest cold storage firm

Lineage, 8VC announce alliance to advance supply chain innovation